Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Gap Up to $97.94

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $97.94, but opened at $101.74. Power Integrations shares last traded at $99.47, with a volume of 1,022 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $186,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,854. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

