Power Ledger (POWR) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $133.42 million and $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00045735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00242626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00096038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Power Ledger Coin Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

