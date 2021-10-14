Precision Drilling (PD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of C($1.56) per share for the quarter.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The firm had revenue of C$201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million.

Shares of PD opened at C$56.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$757.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of C$17.00 and a 1 year high of C$59.10.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ATB Capital set a C$80.00 target price on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.67.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

