Preferred Bank (PFBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.60. 70,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.22. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

