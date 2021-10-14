Presearch 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $150.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.81 or 0.00321188 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Presearch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

