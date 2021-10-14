Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $2.09. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 28,922 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

