PriceSmart (PSMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PSMT stock opened at $76.56 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.73.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,837,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,381,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Luisa Bianchi sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $50,715.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,177. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.