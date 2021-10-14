Primecoin (XPM) Trading Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $1.27 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,070,843 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

