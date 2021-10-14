Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BTEC stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the second quarter worth $222,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the third quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.