Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PGRW opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Progress Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $978,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,922,000.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

