ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) Trading Down 0.8%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NYSEARCA:BIS) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.18 and last traded at $19.35. 3,864 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 45,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

