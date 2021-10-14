Prosper Price Tops $2.51 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00004407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $11.25 million and $1.62 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00066772 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004014 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013691 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.