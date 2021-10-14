Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.54

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and traded as high as $14.90. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 9,448 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

