Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.18% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $95,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 269,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,489,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after buying an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after buying an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.70.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.45 and its 200-day moving average is $201.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $275.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

