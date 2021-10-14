Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,930 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $55,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.85. 180,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The company has a market capitalization of $317.72 billion, a PE ratio of 283.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.97.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

