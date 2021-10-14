Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,800 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.19% of Okta worth $62,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OKTA. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Okta to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $33,303,560 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $12.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $259.51. 101,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,600. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

