Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 1.2% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.22% of BlackRock worth $287,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 295,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 51,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 164.5% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $952.93.

BLK traded up $16.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $883.95. 15,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,632. The company’s 50-day moving average is $895.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $866.24. The company has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.90 and a 12-month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.