Public Mint Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $408,083.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $408,083.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

