Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,777 shares of company stock worth $17,947,834. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.