PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.79. PubMatic shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 9,622 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

