PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up to $27.52

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.52, but opened at $28.79. PubMatic shares last traded at $27.98, with a volume of 9,622 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PUBM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.83.
In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $177,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,649 shares of company stock worth $2,156,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
