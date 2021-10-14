PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $81.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PHM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 16.3% during the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6,931.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,732,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

