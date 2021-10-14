Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce sales of $53.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.37 million and the highest is $53.56 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $50.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $266.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.11 million to $268.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.57 million, with estimates ranging from $244.19 million to $302.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

