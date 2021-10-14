Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.01 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $10,378.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00070064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00122296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,561.11 or 0.99951130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.31 or 0.06503495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

