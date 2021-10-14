PutinCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $412,971.43 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $412,971.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,980.19 or 1.00152151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00061061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052515 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005882 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001257 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.44 or 0.00524153 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004856 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.