Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Trading 0.6% Higher

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 46.15% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.