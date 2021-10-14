Pyrk (PYRK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $812.00

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Pyrk has a total market cap of $43,397.88 and approximately $812.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded down 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008574 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000157 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

