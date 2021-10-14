Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of SUPN opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.61.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $141.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 414.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

