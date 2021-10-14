Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Issued By Raymond James

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.20.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$24.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$17.24 and a 12 month high of C$29.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.