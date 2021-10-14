Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $737.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NFLX. Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.32.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $629.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 42.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 56.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,419 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

