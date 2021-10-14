Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for New Residential Investment Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

NRZ opened at $11.32 on Thursday. New Residential Investment has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

