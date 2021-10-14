Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Raised by Analyst (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Altius Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.50 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price target (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.31.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$17.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$10.45 and a 1 year high of C$19.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$713.08 million and a PE ratio of -3,444.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.