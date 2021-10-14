Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Decreased by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.89.

CG opened at C$9.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.83. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$248.52 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.79%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

