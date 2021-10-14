Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.27 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.22.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.48 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$6.56 and a one year high of C$12.38. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.25.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,363 shares in the company, valued at C$371,427.84. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$187,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$827,235.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

