Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for MorphoSys AG Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

MOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Commerzbank cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.75.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 68.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 770,491 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MorphoSys by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

