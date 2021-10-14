Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

