Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Cut by Analyst

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RWT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Amundi acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,366,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 678,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 361,905 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,588,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,950,000 after purchasing an additional 305,805 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 186,309 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.