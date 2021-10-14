Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

TPH stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $265,761.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,662,431.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $161,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

