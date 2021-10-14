Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Raised by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

DGX opened at $140.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

