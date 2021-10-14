QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 102,400 shares.The stock last traded at $87.56 and had previously closed at $87.48.

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get QAD alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.10 and a beta of 1.33.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QAD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,880,000 after acquiring an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in QAD by 13.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 484,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in QAD by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of QAD by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,167,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.