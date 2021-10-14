Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) shares were down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 2,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.