Qcash Price Tops $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. Qcash has a total market cap of $71.16 million and $208.58 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00119319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00073113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,047.45 or 0.99641881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.89 or 0.06500834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

