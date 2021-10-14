QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,622 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.06% of QIAGEN worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in QIAGEN during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the first quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.30 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a twelve month low of $45.33 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $567.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

