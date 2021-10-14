QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.06

QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.06 and traded as low as $8.61. QIWI shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 207,684 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $551.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.50 million. QIWI had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Research analysts expect that QIWI plc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.64%. This is an increase from QIWI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of QIWI by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

QIWI Company Profile (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

