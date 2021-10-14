QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.31 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $215,666.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

