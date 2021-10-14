QS Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,704 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 413.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 128.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 169,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 95,123 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PXD. Truist upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

Shares of PXD opened at $190.76 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 141.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

