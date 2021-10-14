Qtum Trading Up 2.5% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.22 or 0.00023005 BTC on popular exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $1.31 billion and $230.53 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,812,682 coins and its circulating supply is 98,778,879 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

