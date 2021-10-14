QuadrantProtocol Trading 7.5% Higher This Week (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $83,108.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QuadrantProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00242137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00095862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

