QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 108,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,821 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $125.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

