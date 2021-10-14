Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.36 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 5,536,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 14,390,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.43 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.36.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (LON:QBT)

Clear Leisure plc, formerly known as Brainspark plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, medium-sized companies, and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments specially interactive media, blockchain and artificial intelligence sectors.

