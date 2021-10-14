Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,152,000 after buying an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.17. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

